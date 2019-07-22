Breaking News
VIDEO: Army wants Nigerians to accept 151 repentant Boko Haram insurgents
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Presidential Tribunal: ‘I defeated Buhari with 50m votes’
ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Tribunal: ‘I defeated Buhari with 50m votes’

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Owuru has claimed he defeated President Muhammadu Buhari with 50 million votes in a presidential referendum.

A National Working Committee member of the HDP, Yusuf Ibrahim while testifying at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, stated that the referendum took place on February 16 despite the postponement of the election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Led in evidence by counsel to HDP, Eze Nnanyelugo on Monday, Ibrahim submitted that the postponement of the election to February 23, without fulfilling conditions precedent was illegal, unconstitutional and a nullity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim tendered documents such as: Citizens Observers Referendum Election Rights Protection of Nigeria, Final List of Presidential Candidate and copies of major newspapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspapers tendered are: Daily Trust newspapers of February 15, 2019 to buttress his claim on the referendum.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.