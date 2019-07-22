Presidential Tribunal: ‘I defeated Buhari with 50m votes’

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Owuru has claimed he defeated President Muhammadu Buhari with 50 million votes in a presidential referendum.

A National Working Committee member of the HDP, Yusuf Ibrahim while testifying at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, stated that the referendum took place on February 16 despite the postponement of the election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Led in evidence by counsel to HDP, Eze Nnanyelugo on Monday, Ibrahim submitted that the postponement of the election to February 23, without fulfilling conditions precedent was illegal, unconstitutional and a nullity.

Ibrahim tendered documents such as: Citizens Observers Referendum Election Rights Protection of Nigeria, Final List of Presidential Candidate and copies of major newspapers.

The newspapers tendered are: Daily Trust newspapers of February 15, 2019 to buttress his claim on the referendum.

