Presidential tribunal: How INEC official collected $10,000 – Witness

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witness has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that an election official was found with $10,000 during the election.

The collation agent of the PDP, Likita Ali of Lafia Local Government alleged that the official was seen carrying $10,000 on the election day.

He added that he reported the matter to the security agencies in the area and the official was arrested and transferred to the State CID in Lafia.

While being cross examined by the counsel to Muhammadu Buhari, Mike Igbokwe (SAN), the witness said he did not keep a record of the complaint to the police, and he is not aware the suspect was prosecuted.

Earlier, counsel to Buhari, Alex Izinyon (SAN) tendered and played back a video of INEC chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, who was interviewed by Channels TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye on February 6.

In the two-minute clip, Prof Yakubu stated that it would still take time before Nigeria could deploy technology for elections.

He stated that he held the discussion with the National Communications Commission (NCC) and identified blind spots where the network bandwidth is not up to 2G or 3G.

But when he cross examined former PDP campaign spokesman, Segun Sowunmi, he said he can’t identify the INEC chairman as the image was blurred.

