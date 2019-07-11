  1. Home
Presidential tribunal: How Bomb explosions hindered voting in Borno — Witness

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

A local government collation agent has narrated how bomb explosions affected the proper collation of results in Borno State.

Adam Ali Hamsami on Thursday testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that bomb blasts occurred five times in Jere Local Government around 12 midnight and morning hours of the election on February 23.

“There were attacks in Hadamari and Gongolon, and people ran away to the Maiduguri metropolis,” he said.

Hamsami further narrated that as the supervising officer for the PDP in the area, he managed to get some of his party agents to return to their polling units.

He said he received reports from his agents that people could not come out to vote, as there were no INEC supervising officers at the units.

He added that security agencies chased away his party agents from the polling units from where results were eventually brought to the local government collation centre.

“We did not see INEC officials. Form EC8A entries were degraded during the entry to the ward and local government,” he said.

