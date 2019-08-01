Presidential tribunal fixes August 21 for adoption of final addresses as Buhari,APC close defence

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both closed their defence at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

At the resumed sitting of the tribunal on Thursday, lead counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) informed the tribunal announced the closure of the case saying he was satisfied with the case made out so far.

Similarly, counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who made to open the party’s defence, also announced that the party was satisfied with the case made out so far and would not be calling anymore witnesses.

Consequently, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba fixed August 21 for adoption of final written addresses.

The judge ordered the parties to file and exchange written addresses to before August 16.

President Buhari was initially expected to call 254 witnesses to challenge Atiku’s allegations on the conduct of the February 23 presidential election within the six days allotted to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC, but he had called seven witnesses in two days.

