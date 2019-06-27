Presidential Tribunal dismisses HDP’s petition against Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party from the petition challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Justice Mohammed Garba, while giving the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, it’s presidential candidate in the Feb. 23 general election remained consenting plaintiffs in the eyes of the law.(NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App