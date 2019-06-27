Presidential Tribunal dismisses HDP’s petition against Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT
The Presidential Election Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party from the petition challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.
Justice Mohammed Garba, while giving the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, it’s presidential candidate in the Feb. 23 general election remained consenting plaintiffs in the eyes of the law.(NAN)
