Presidential Tribunal: Buhari scored 5 credits in Cambridge Assessment- WAEC official

A West African Examination Council (WAEC) official has testified that President Muhammadu Buhari scored five credits in his O’ Level examination.

Osideinde Henry Sunday Adewumi, Deputy Registrar in charge of School Registration for WAEC in Nigeria on Wednesday testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that Buhari sat for eight courses in the University of Cambridge Assessment International Education Certificate in 1961.

While being cross examined by the counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Adewumi said the results were scored in subjects such as: English, Geography, History, Hausa and Health Science.

The defence witness said Buhari came out with aggregate 32, and was awarded Grade 2 in the examination, adding that 18 candidates were listed in the document and Buhari was number 2.

However, under cross examination from lead counsel to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), the witness admitted that the Assessment is not a WAEC certificate.

“The Assessment is the foundation or the primary document for examination, it is not WAEC,” he said.

Also testifying, Mohammed Sarki Abba, a Senior Special Assistant to the president explained why the name: ‘Mohamed’ was used in the WAEC Attestation issued to the president.

“A Hausa man will say ‘Muhammadu’, for the English it is ‘Mohammed’ and the Yoruba ‘Momodu’,” he said

He however admitted that the graduating photograph of the president tendered before the tribunal is not a certificate; adding that no certificate was mentioned or attached in the president’s Form CF001 and his CV and where the primary and secondary schools were mentioned no certificates were attached.

Another witness, Mohammed Usman Kwatu, retired broadcaster from Broadcasting Corporation of Niger State and now a farmer, who served as APC ward collation agent testified that there were no incidents of over-voting in his ward and that all the political party agents signed the result sheets after the election.

