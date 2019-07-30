Presidential Tribunal: Buhari opens defence, calls Abba Kyari, 2 other witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

NAN reports that the PDP and Abubakar, alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Buhari, that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates testified to having obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961. (NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App