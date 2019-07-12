Presidential tribunal: Attack on Atiku’s witnesses forces adjournment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was forced to have an abrupt adjournment following the attack on the witnesses for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The witnesses, who were coming from Zamfara State, were said to have been attacked by bandits as they made their way to Abuja and and were forced to scamper into the bushes.

Atiku and PDP had already called seven witnesses comprising local government collation officers and an Assistant Presiding Officer before the counsel to Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) announced the development.

The information was supported by the lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), who claimed that he was contacted by some of the fleeing witnesses.

They therefore pleaded with the court for an adjournment to enable them call the witnesses.

Subsequently, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the petition to July 15 for hearing.

