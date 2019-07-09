Breaking News
JUST IN: Buhari meets Kyari, Baru in VillaSenate rises against rape, wants stiffer penalties for offendersPresidential tribunal: 905,000 votes collated for PDP, 872,000 for APC in Katsina – Witness
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Presidential tribunal: 905,000 votes collated for PDP, 872,000 for APC in Katsina – Witness
ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential tribunal: 905,000 votes collated for PDP, 872,000 for APC in Katsina – Witness

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman in Katsina State, Salisu Yusuf has testified that his party won the February 23 presidential election in the state.

Yusuf, who was testifying at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday, stated that the agents deployed across the 4,902 polling units in the state collated a total of 905, 000 votes for PDP while the APC had 872,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf said the result did not agree with the figures as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which gave victory to APC.

He however, added that: “This is our own compilation, not from the server” or the “official figures” announced by INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the result by INEC were allocated figures and not the actual figures at the election.

Each of the defence lawyers, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) questioned the witness on whether he had listened to the President make a broadcast in English language especially as Head of State in 1983.

He said he was in his village then, hence he did not listen to the broadcast.

But he admitted listening to General Abacha’s broadcasts.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.