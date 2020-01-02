Presidential taskforce claims no more gridlock on Apapa port road

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Team on Apapa Restoration of Law and Order says it has delivered its mandate to bring sanity to Apapa axis of Lagos by ensuring easier access in and out of the area.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Task Team, Kayode Opeifa, said this during a visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday while monitoring the traffic situation in Apapa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, tankers are no longer on the road paralysing economic activities before the task force was set up.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

When told that tankers were again on the road, Opeifa said: “That is not correct and that is extremely alarming and a wrong impression of the fact.

“The fact of the matter is that tankers are no longer on the road. The trucks are no longer on the road. What you see on the road, the day you don’t see them again, Nigeria is in recession.

“We need to understand what the road is meant for. The road is not meant for Keke Marwa and Okada. Apapa road is meant for all kinds of vehicles and mainly trucks – articulated vehicles.

“The tankers came back visibly when the Ijegun Jetty was shut down by Lagos State Government and the DPR around the middle of October. They were all diverted back to Apapa to load. That was for a national emergency.”

According to him, the current surge is only on one side of Apapa and it was only early in the morning.

Opeifa said the team had directed tankers not to come out before 10 a.m.

The committee vice chairman said the gridlock used to extend up to Maryland before the taskforce was inaugurated, but now the situation had changed.

He said the access road to the ports had also been made easier for tankers and trucks, explaining further that many of the tankers on roads were going mainly to Marine Bridge to load to the Northeast and other northern parts of the country.

Opeifa said the problems in Apapa would soon be solved with the movement of petroleum products by pipeline up to Ilorin, Kwara State, massive road rehabilitation as well as extension of rail line to the port.

He said most of the areas in Apapa belonged to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in the past, but that privatisation had brought a lot of encroachment. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App