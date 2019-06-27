  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Presidential panel recommends signing of AfCFTA
ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential panel recommends signing of AfCFTA

By Ismail Mudashir  Published Date

A presidential committee on impact and readiness assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has recommended the signing of the agreement.

The African Union’s Heads of State and Governments had resolved to establish AfCFTA to create a single continental market for goods and services in member nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement covers trade in goods, services, investment, and rules and procedures on dispute settlement, including a range of provisions to facilitate trade, reduce transaction costs, provide exceptions, flexibilities and safeguards for vulnerable groups and countries in challenging circumstances.

The recommendation was contained in a report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee, Mr. Desmond Obadiah, said Nigeria should consider signing the agreement.

He said the committee which was constituted last year, reviewed over 200 submissions from various stakeholders, before recommending for the signing of the treaty.

Responding, the president said the government will look into the recommendations of the panel.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.