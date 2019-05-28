Presidential inauguration: Police to cordon routes leading to Eagle Square

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command has said some routes leading to Eagle Square, venue of presidential inauguration ceremony, would be barricaded on Wednesday to ensure a hitch-free event.

The command’s Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, DCP Usman Umar, revealed this on Tuesday during a press conference at the command’s headquarters.

He said the command was working in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He added that the diversion of traffic on some of the routes leading to the Eagle Square was part of security measures put in place for the event.

“The affected routes include: Aso Drive, FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Bayelsa House junction, National Assembly, Transcorp by Gana junction, Nitel junction by Ahmadu Bello Way, Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza, NNPC Tower, Federal Sec Phase III under bridge, Behind Foreign Affairs under bridge, FCDA by POWA and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 Arm Zone).

“While apologising for the inconveniences this may cause, the members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations,” DCP Umar said.

