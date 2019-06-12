Presidential elections: Court fixes June 13 for PDP’s motion to inspect INEC servers

  1. Home
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed Thursday to hear the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) application to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to surrender allow access to the server of the February 23 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Garba on Tuesday fixed the date after counsel to the PDP and Atiku Abubakar Levi Uzoukwu (SAN) notified the tribunal of the application dated May 8.

INEC had announced President Buhari winner of the election with 15,191,847 votes with Atiku polling 11, 262,978.

However, Atiku claimed that results from the INEC server showed that he scored a total of 18,356,732 as against 16,741,430 votes by Buhari.

