President Buhari speaks to Muslims as Ramadan begins

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Muslims against rituals that can spread the COVID-19 pandemic in the country as they begin this year’s 30-day fast on Friday 24 April, 2020, following the sighting of the moon.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Thursday night by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, enjoined them to refrain from those Ramadan rituals and traditions such as group meals and congregational prayers that have been put on hold by Muslim religious authorities all over the world.

The President described Ramadan 2020 as a challenge, particularly as it falls in the period of the global pandemic, which has spread to more than 200 nations, with virtually all countries advising citizens to avoid large gatherings and have their prayers and meals (suhoor and iftar) individually or with family at home.

He also urged Muslims to endure and not to use the coronavirus as an excuse not to participate in the Ramadan fast, unless such abstention is warranted by the excuses clearly outlined by health and religious authorities.

“In this Ramadan period, the kind of socializing you are used to now risks spreading the Coronavirus.

“I congratulate all Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast which is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people,” said the President.

President Buhari wished Muslims in the country and the world over all the blessings of the holy month.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App