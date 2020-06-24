President Buhari presides over virtual FEC

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which kicked off at about 10am, is virtual.

Daily Trust gathered that nine ministers and some other senior members of the administration are in attendance.

Among those in attendance are; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

The Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Sports and Youths Development, Mr Sunday Dare are some of the ministers in attendance.

