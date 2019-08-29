President Buhari not fair to Nupes

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the beginning of President Buhari regime, the Nupes have not been appointed in any big political appointments, eg Minister or Head of any big parastatals. The Nupes are the fifth populated tribe in the country according to 1963 and 1991 census. Going by the Nigeria political history, Nupes were recognized in the first and second republic. In the second republic alone 1979 to 1983, Nupes held three big posts Minister, SGF, Head of Civil Service Commission. Even during former President Obasanjo regime two Nupes were appointed Ministers.

The Nupes with long time western education and experience on civil service work have contributed in the first republic and former Sokoto State.

With this my few explanation, I want president Buhari to rethink and recognize Nupes and do justice. The Nupes in three states voted massively for APC because of PMB.

I seize this opportunity to inform Nigerlites to cancel zoning formula if they actually want the development. Niger State which was created since 1975 is still backward. When you visit Jigawa, Katsina States which were created twenty seven years ago and see the developmental achievements there you agree with me that Nigerlites are just deveiving themselves. Simply because of zoning, the second term is always automatic even though the incumbent governor is performing or not.

Sulaiman Musa Wakili Bida wrote from Kano Mariri

