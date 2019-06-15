President Buhari: Kidnapping, Banditry will soon end

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured the people of Katsina State and all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

Speaking at the 4th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Dutsinma, Buhari, who was a visitor to the university, said: “We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the environment for the lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation”.

According to him, “The war against bandits and kidnappers involves a lot of covert operations that are not easily accessible to the citizens. But I want to assure you that we are winning the war and by the grace of God not in the far future. ”

Buhari, who was represented by a former deputy governor of Kano state, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, challenged universities in the country to come up with new strategies for generating revenue internally, pointing out that funding the institutions had posed a challenge.

“The high cost of funding university activities cannot be borne by government alone. In this regard, I want to urge and encourage our universities to look inwards for more constructive ways of generating internal revenue through research that will attract research grants, establishment of consultancy services, poultry and fisheries farms, hotels, animal husbandry, partnering with the private sector,” he added.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of FUDMA, Professor Adamu Baba-Kutugi, said the young university was striving hard to lead by example despite numerous challenges among which included; inadequate security, especially at its permanent site, lack of staff accommodation, inadequate students’ hostels and poor road network.

During the ceremony, of the 430 graduants, 24 bagged first class Degrees, 181 students made 2nd class upper, 178 made 2nd class lower while 47 students bagged 3rd class.

