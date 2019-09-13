  1. Home
  2. Tribute
  3. President Buhari greets Mary Adamu at 80
ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari greets Mary Adamu at 80

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted Mary Adamu on her 80th birthday, wishing her long and healthy life.

Adamu is the wife of the late Major General Martin Adamu to whom the president, as a young military officer, served as Aide D’Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring,” said President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu.

The president wished her many more years of service to family, community and the nation.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.