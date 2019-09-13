President Buhari greets Mary Adamu at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted Mary Adamu on her 80th birthday, wishing her long and healthy life.

Adamu is the wife of the late Major General Martin Adamu to whom the president, as a young military officer, served as Aide D’Camp.

“Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring,” said President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu.

The president wished her many more years of service to family, community and the nation.

