President Buhari chairs fourth virtual cabinet meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the fourth weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The FEC meeting, which started at 10am, is holding at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Those physically present at the meeting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser (NSA), General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd.); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Ten ministers: Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura; Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, as well as the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen are also physically present.

Other ministers joined via video conference.

The meeting is expected to consider memoranda from the Ministries of Interior, Niger Delta Affairs and Women Affairs.

