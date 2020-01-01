President assures new lease of life for North East

In the New Year broadcast, President Buhari also assured better deal for millions of people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.
“As we are winning the war, we also look to the challenge of winning the peace, the reconstruction of lives, communities and markets.
“The North East Development Commission will work with local and international stakeholders to help create a new beginning for the North East,” Buhari said.
He promised to use all the human and emerging technological resources available to tackle kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery.