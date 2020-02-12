Presidency: Zahra Buhari hasn’t secured employment with PPPRA

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed an online medium report insinuating that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as “fake news”.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement, enjoined those he referred to all people of goodwill to ignore the “hack piece, masquerading as a news story”.

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently,” the statement partly reads.