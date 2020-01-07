Presidency to SERAP: No law mandates Buhari to declare asset publicly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency says the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has no legal justification to ask President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as state governors and their deputies to declare their assets publicly.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, was last night on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, reacting to a 7-day ultimatum given by the SERAP on public assets declaration.

Adesina said there is no section of Nigerian laws that mandates the president and his deputy to declare their asset publicly.

According to him, declaring assets publicly is a personal decision and voluntary.

“I can say for a fact that he (Buhari) has declared his assets because I am privy to it. And SERAP asking the president to declare publicly and I ask: On the basis of which law? The president would do what the law requires of him, and what the law requires is, he should declare his assets which he has done.

“Declaring publicly is not in our laws. It can only be a voluntary thing. So, if anybody is compelling somebody to declare publicly, I don’t know, on the basis of what law? If the FOI Act is invoked, it would be left with the Code of Conduct Bureau to release because the FOI Act will not be for the president. The president has declared and it is already deposited with the CCB. So, it is the CCB to respond to the FOI Act if it is invoked,” Adesina said.

