Buhari to Senate: Sack of service chiefs is a choice

The Presidency on Tuesday told the Senate that the appointment or sack of service chiefs is a presidential prerogative.

A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Muhammadu Buhari would do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The statement titled ‘Service Chiefs: Position of Presidency on Resolution by the Senate’ read: “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside owing to the rising insecurity in the country, following a motion by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno).

The resolution asking the service chiefs to resign was moved by Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun) and seconded by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers).

Fadahunsi said: “The additional prayer is that the present corps of service chiefs should step aside for the new ideas to come in so as to improve our security situation.” The motion was approved after a voice vote. In his lead debate, Senator Ndume expressed worry over the rising voluntary retirement of army officers.

The Red Chamber, accordingly, asked its joint committees on Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, Defence and Interior to find out why officers were deserting from the service.

It also urged the federal government to urgently intensify the provision of modern security equipment to enhance the operational capability of the armed forces. Lawan, in his remarks, said though the army was trying its best to secure the country, the effort was not enough.

