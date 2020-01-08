Presidency to religious leaders: Don’t politicise religion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday told some religious leaders that the politicisation of religion, as forbidden by the constitution, has no place in Nigeria.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, while reacting to recent statements by some religious leaders, said the current government would never tolerate religious intolerance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu, who restated government’s support for the freedom to practice whichever belief individuals wished, advised them to have a proper perspective of the current challenges in order to fall into the antics of the terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

He stated: “The security forces of Nigeria are working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities. In doing this, the government has full confidence in their ability to accomplish the task.

“The government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period. Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded. Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what Boko Haram and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as reason to turn against one another. Boko Haram should be the happiest, seeing our religious leaders tearing at one another.

“Happily, a majority of our citizens, Christians and Muslims are united in their opposition to the terrorist group and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for.

“Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to its message of division. Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences. As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.

“What this country needs urgently at the moment is addressing rampant unemployment, alleviating poverty and delivering long-delayed infrastructure. We urgently need jobs, economic growth and relief from debilitating corruption. The president does not wish to be distracted from this major focus by divisive politics promoting religion and accusations and counter accusations on baseless religious issues.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App