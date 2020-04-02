Presidency replies Soyinka, urges Nigerians to trust scientists, not fiction writers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday enjoined Nigerians to trust information coming from scientists and medical specialists as regard issues concerning virus diseases, instead of listening to Professors of Literary writings.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, was reacting to comments made by Prof. Wole Soyinka, on legal status of 14-day lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

”In the meantime, we ask the people of Nigeria to trust the words of our doctors and scientists – and not fiction writers – at this time of national crisis.”

He stated: “Yesterday, the esteemed Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, made comments on the legal status and description of 14-day lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Professor Soyinka is not a medical professor. His qualifications are in English literature, and his prizes are for writing books and plays for theatres.

”He is, of course, entitled to his opinions – but that is exactly all they are: semantics, not science. They cannot – and should not – therefore be judged as professional expertise in this matter in any shape or form.

“Professor Soyinka has also declared, doubtless based on his specialism as a playwright, that: “We are not in a war emergency’’.

“As for the legality of the lock down, the Government of Nigeria’s primary duty in law and action is the defence of the people of Nigeria. We face a global pandemic. Nigeria is now affected.

“Perhaps, Wole Soyinka may write a play on the coronavirus pandemic, after this emergency is over. In the meantime, we ask the people of Nigeria to trust the words of our doctors and scientists – and not fiction writers – at this time of national crisis,’’ the presidential aide said. (NAN)

