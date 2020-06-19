Presidency rejects UK group religious freedom report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Friday rejected a report by the United Kingdom All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on International Religious Freedom or Belief.

The APPG had on June 16, 2020 launched a new report in Westminster entitled ‘Nigeria – Unfolding Genocide?’ which said its inquiry found that Nigerian Christians are experiencing devastating violence, with attacks by armed groups of herders resulting in the killing, maiming, dispossession and eviction of thousands.

The report said “These factors are compounded by the Nigerian Government’s failure to respond adequately to the violence, to protect communities or to bring perpetrators of violence to justice.”

Reacting to the report yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said “it only becomes harder for both the government and people of Nigeria to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their differences”, and upholds the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as enshrined in the Constitution “when uncritical attention is afforded to critics with dubious intentions”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Shehu said “the President and government have and will at all times work with those – both within and without Nigeria – with a concern for the rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.”

He said the government looked forward to welcoming members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group to Nigeria to see for themselves the work that is going on to promote the fundamental rights of citizens.

He listed the ongoing efforts to defeat the terrorists, stop the farmers-herders conflict, and promote religious tolerance.

He said: “The President and Government of Nigeria wish to thank members of the United Kingdom All-Party Parliamentary Group on International Religious Freedom or Belief for their report, launched a few days ago.

“Although it is difficult reading, the statement also acknowledges the importance of accurate, unbiased, depoliticised and truthful information when it comes to understanding the realities and addressing the challenges for those of faith in Nigeria.

“It is clear for all to see that there have, for generations in Nigeria, been tensions between our major religions, Christianity and Islam – and between herders and farmers – both for access to ever-decreasing arable and farmland due to a rapidly rising population, temperatures and desertification through global warming.

“Exacerbating those tensions, our nation has also been in recent times and focused within the northern states – subject to vicious and criminal attacks by the terror group Boko Haram.

“In concert with our American and British allies, Nigeria’s military have pushed back the terrorists and largely reduced their capacity over the last five years compared to the previous decade.

“Boko Haram have targeted Christians and Churches specifically because they know it drives forward religious and land tensions already existent in the country.

“Similarly, they attack mosques and Muslims in order to issue the threat: radicalise, or become targets yourselves.”

He added: “In the months and years ahead, our President who is Muslim and our Vice President who is an evangelical Christian pastor are irrevocably committed to addressing these multiple and long-term challenges for today’s and future generations.

“These include continuing and increasing Nigeria’s efforts alongside our allies to fully defeat and finally finish Boko Haram, in order to bring security to the north of the country.

“Continuing to seek, negotiate for, and secure the return of all those held hostage and in captivity by the terrorists, regardless of the religious faith or belief.

“Uniting our nation through dialogue organised around respect for difference in religion. Such a programme is already underway under the leadership of the Vice President, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo.

“Addressing, through Joint Federal and State Governments programmes, access to arable farmland – with land mandated both for farmers and herders.

“The federal government will issue detailed measures regarding this plan and its rollout in the coming weeks

“Countering fake news – particularly on social and digital media – by working with the non-partisan stakeholder community, the National Broadcasting Commission and social media platforms themselves, to address the proliferation of false and inflammatory commentary.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App