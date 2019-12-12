Presidency rejects ‘Major-General’ title for Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday described the plan by a newspaper (not Daily Trust) to address President Muhammadu Buhari as Major-General as another testimony to press freedom in Nigeria.

The newspaper, in its yesterday’s editorial, had said that based on alleged human rights violation and disrespect for rule of law under Buhari’s administration, it would henceforth be prefixing Buhari’s name with Major-General and referring to his administration as “regime”.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement, however, said Buhari attained the rank by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army.

Later in another statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, said there were sinister motives for attacks on President Buhari.

Shehu said the reported new editorial policy to address President Buhari as Major General in his official title and refer to his government as a regime instead of administration was “totally curious and utterly incredible”.

The presidential aide said the decision was taken because of his government’s alleged disregard for the rule of law.

The presidency said it was not within the power or rights of a newspaper to “unilaterally and whimsically” change the formal official title or the designation of the country’s President as it pleased, describing it as “unprecedented and absurd” in nation’s recent political history.

The presidential aide said the presidency welcomed contribution to the debate but not to throw insults at the good voters of Nigeria for not agreeing to their choice at the last election.

He said there was nothing wrong with expressing contrary opinions to the government or being in opposition to the president as it was the right of every Nigerian.

Shehu said: “In countries around the world where this right does not exist, newspapers do not publish such articles; nor do they get to express political opinions contrary to that of government. The exact freedoms the paper claims are missing are self-evident here – in print, on the internet – for all Nigerians and the whole world to see.

“The paper never changed President Olusegun Obasanjo’s title from the President to General Obasanjo, despite the latter’s refusal to comply with Supreme Court judgment, ordering him to release N30 billion of Lagos State local councils funds.

“When General Ibrahim Babangida who wasn’t democratically elected assumed the title of President, why didn’t the paper challenge him or address him by any title it so desired?

In fact, IBB closed media houses for several months and years.

“But the paper didn’t stop addressing him as President, despite the fact that he wasn’t elected….

“It is obvious that the paper is playing partisan opposition politics which has nothing to do with journalism.

“The Constitution of Nigeria recognises the President as the formal official title of the occupant of that office.

Can the Punch newspapers, in their hubris address the President as Prime Minister as it pleases?”

“The paper should separate journalism from partisan politics. What it is embarking upon is purely political and it is designed to play to the gallery and cause confusion.”

