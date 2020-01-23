Presidency reacts to US planned visa restrictions on Nigerians, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday described as speculations, the reported plan by the American Government to place visa restrictions on some African and Asian countries, including Nigeria.

It said it would wait to see the scope, reach, implications and consequences of the Donald Trump administration’s plan

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “We’re not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications and its consequences before we react”.

A report by The Wall Street Journal quoted officials who had seen the list as saying that the Trump administration planned to add Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, to a group of nations subject to travel restrictions, along with others in Africa and Asia.

The new restrictions would apply to travellers and immigrants from Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

The countries would not necessarily face blanket bans on travel to the U.S., but could have restrictions placed on specific types of visas, such as business or visitor visas, reported the paper quoting an administration officials.

Some countries could be banned from participating in the diversity visa lottery program, which awards green cards to people in countries with low levels of immigration to the U.S.

