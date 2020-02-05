Presidency backs CAN protests over Pastor Andimi’s killing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday backed the protests by the Christian Association of Nigeria over the killing of its chapter chairman in Adamawa State, Pastor Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the actions of CAN in recent days represented the peaceful right of all Nigerians to protest and express their views on matters of religion, ethics, politics and society.

Shehu, who said the origination of their protests was the “shocking, unacceptable death” of Pastor Andimi at the hands of Boko Haram, stated that President Buhari felt their pain and that of his family for his loss.

He said Buhari and every member of his administration, both Christian and Muslim, believed that “All life is sacred” as contained in CAN’s placards.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the CAN-inspired prayers and street enlightenment in our cities were welcome as sensitizers to the need for all citizens irrespective of faith, religion or language to accept their role in law enforcement to prevent crime.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He said without citizen involvement, there is no miracle with which less than half-a-million policemen can effectively protect a population of 200 million, adding that CAN is right to arouse popular consciousness to this duty to the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App