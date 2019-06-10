Pres. tribunal: Justice Garba assumes leadership of panel

ADVERTISEMENT

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Justice Mohammed L. Garba has assumed the chairmanship of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Justice Garba took over following the decision of the President of the Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to step aside after pressures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ground of her husband’s membership of the ruling APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Garba’s addition is a departure from indication from Justice Bulkachuwa that another female would be nominated on the panel while announcing her decision to step aside.

Justice Monica Dongba Menssem is the second most senior justice of the appellate court, while Justice Morenike Ogunwumiju is the sixth most senior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the panel are: Justice Abdu Aboki, Justice Joseph Ikyegh, Justice Samuel Oseji and Justice Peter Ige.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App