  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Pres. tribunal: Justice Garba assumes leadership of panel
ADVERTISEMENT

Pres. tribunal: Justice Garba assumes leadership of panel

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Justice Mohammed L. Garba has assumed the chairmanship of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Justice Garba took over following the decision of  the President of the Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to step aside after pressures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the ground of her husband’s membership of the ruling APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Garba’s addition is a departure from indication from Justice Bulkachuwa that another female would be nominated on the panel while announcing her decision to step aside.

Justice Monica Dongba Menssem is the second most senior justice of the appellate court, while Justice Morenike Ogunwumiju is the sixth most senior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the panel are: Justice Abdu Aboki, Justice Joseph Ikyegh, Justice Samuel Oseji and Justice Peter Ige.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.