Pres. tribunal declines Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect servers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has declined the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar to inspect smart card readers and the server for the February 23 presidential election.

Delivering ruling on the application on Monday, the five-member panel of justices unanimously dismissed the application.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the main ruling by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba held that the matter being a substantive issue for determination by the tribunal cannot be determined at the interlocutory stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App