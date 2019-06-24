Breaking News
Pres. tribunal declines Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect servers

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has declined the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar to inspect smart card readers and the server for the February 23 presidential election.

Delivering ruling on the application on Monday, the five-member panel of justices unanimously dismissed the application.

In the main ruling by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba held that the matter being a substantive issue for determination by the tribunal cannot be determined at the interlocutory stage.

