Pres. tribunal: Atiku, PDP tender more result sheets

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has received more result sheets from Jigawa and Gombe states.

Counsel to the PDP, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) also presented INEC’s receipts for the certification of documents.

However, lawyers to INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC all objected to the admissibility of the documents, and reserved reasons for their objection until the final address.

Subsequently, PDP lead counsel, Uzoukwu moved for an early break for lunch and Friday prayers.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mogammed Garba granted the request and said the tribunal will resume later in the day.

