Prepare for doom, Avengers threaten fresh oil attacks

Militant group Niger Delta Avengers said on Wednesday it has concluded plans to unleash doom on Nigeria’s oil sector in a few days’ time.

“This round of attacks will be the most deadly and will be targeting the deep sea operations of the multinationals,” the group said in a post on its website.

The Avengers, notorious for attacks on oil installations that cut Nigeria’s production by more than half in 2016 listed facilities it plans to attack this time to include the Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field, Akpo Field “amongst others littered across the deep waters of the Niger Delta region.”

“As for the Egina FPSO, we are advising the operators to let it stay where ever it is right now as we are tracking it's movement. We mean it when we say they (the oil installations) shall dance to the sound of the fury of the Niger Delta Avengers,” the group bragged.

“On the 15th of January 2018, being the 62nd historic remembrance day of the 1956 discovery of commercial oil by Shell Darcy in the now forgotten and dejected Oloibiri Community in the Niger Delta; the high command of the ND Avengers summoned a meeting of all our operatives from across the Niger Delta to review the progress of our operations so far and deliberate on the planned actions for the future.”

“It was agreed in that meeting that the killings and division presently playing out in Nigeria along divergent grounds makes this the perfect time to restructure this country.”