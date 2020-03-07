Premier League: See Match Day 29 fixtures

Premier League matches are returning this week after FA Cup engagements within the week.
Liverpool will be looking forward to a better outing after suffering defeat in the hands of Watford in the last fixture. They take on Bournemouth in the early fixture today.
Arsenal will continue their push for a top four finish when they host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium later today While Jose Mourinho takes his boys to Burnley in the last fixture of the day with the hope of getting a better result as the fight for top four intensifies.
Here are the full fixtures:
Saturday 7th March
Liverpool 1:30 Bournemouth
Arsenal 16:00 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 16:00 Watford
Sheffield United 16:00 Norwich City
Southampton 16:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur On Sky
Sunday 8th March
Chelsea 15:00 Everton On Sky
Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City On Sky
Monday 9th March
Leicester City 21:00 Aston Villa