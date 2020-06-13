Premier League return talks came too soon, says Moyes

ADVERTISEMENT

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said it was the wrong time to discuss resuming the Premier League season when the United Kingdom was still gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government last month opened the door for elite sport to resume and the Premier League said it would restart its season on June 17.

“At the start of all this I thought integrity was being used in the wrong way,” Moyes told the Times.

“Some of the debate about coming back to football when there were so many people dying in hospitals and care homes. I thought it was the wrong time to be discussing the integrity of some football games. We had to wait for the right time.”

