Premier League Matchweek 25 fixtures + Tottenham vs Man City

The Premier League is back after a week off for cup competitions and there are many exciting fixtures lined up for Saturday and Sunday.

The big match of the weekend will be the encounter between Tottenham and Manchester City on Sunday where the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will come into play once more.

Also, Liverpool, after taking their lead at the summit of the table to 19 points, will be hoping to consolidate their position at the top when they tackle Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Here are all the matches and time:

Saturday 1 February

LEI 13:30 CHE

BOU 16:00 AVL

CRY 16:00 SHU

LIV 16:00 SOU

NEW 16:00 NOR

WAT 16:00 EVE

WHU 16:00 BHA

MUN 18:30 WOL

Sunday 2 February

BUR 15:00 ARS

TOT 17:30 MCI

