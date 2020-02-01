Premier League Matchweek 25 fixtures + Tottenham vs Man City

The Premier League is back after a week off for cup competitions and there are many exciting fixtures lined up for Saturday and Sunday.
The big match of the weekend will be the encounter between Tottenham and Manchester City on Sunday where the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will come into play once more.
Also, Liverpool, after taking their lead at the summit of the table to 19 points, will be hoping to consolidate their position at the top when they tackle Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.
Here are all the matches and time:
Saturday 1 February
LEI 13:30 CHE
BOU 16:00 AVL
CRY 16:00 SHU
LIV 16:00 SOU
NEW 16:00 NOR
WAT 16:00 EVE
WHU 16:00 BHA
MUN 18:30 WOL
Sunday 2 February
BUR 15:00 ARS
TOT 17:30 MCI