ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea are hosting Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge in one of the Premier League fixtures tonight.

Chelsea edged the Gunners 2-1 in their last encounter at the Emirates Stadium and will be hoping to do the double over their London rivals tonight.

Follow the Live Updates of the potentially explosive encounter below:

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App