Premier League-linked Osimhen close to 5-yr-deal with Napoli

Barring any last-minute changes, Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen, will be making a switch from Ligue 1 side Lille to Italy’s Napoli on a five-year deal.

Several media reports say the move, which is believed to be in the region of 60 million euros, will see Osimhen becoming Nigeria’s most expensive player when completed.

Osimhen will be overtaking Alex Iwobi, who was signed from Arsenal to Everton for €43million.

The 21-year-old striker, who recently lost his dad, was voted Lille’s player of the year after scoring 13 goals in 25 league games.

According to transfer market journalist, Nicolo Schira, the Nigerian international is expected to pocket an annual salary of 4 million Euros.

The 2015 Under-17 World Cup highest goal scorer moved to Lille from a Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi in August 2019 for 12 million euros.

Last season, the former Wolfsburg starlet scored 18 goals in all competitions, with two of the strikes coming in Champions League matches against Chelsea and Valencia.

By attendance, Napoli have the fourth biggest fanbase in Italy and were ranked as the fifth highest-earning football club in Serie A, with $182 million in revenue during the 2017–18 season.

