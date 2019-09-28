Breaking News
Premier League: Jorginho, Willian on target as Chelsea claim first home win

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency reports Published Date
Chelsea players celebrate their first goal

Chelsea claimed their first home Premier League win of the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The hosts had the better of the first half, Tammy Abraham hitting a post with a header and Ross Barkley and Pedro both being denied by Mat Ryan.

Jorginho broke the deadlock five minutes after the break, scoring from the penalty spot after Mason Mount had been brought down by Adam Webster.

Brighton fought back with Dan Burn hitting the crossbar but Willian secured victory with 14 minutes to play after a counter-attack led by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea climbed four places to sixth, on 11 points while Brighton with sixth league match without a win, dropped them to 16th with six points.

