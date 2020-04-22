Premier League clubs set date for season restart

ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League clubs are aiming to restart games from June 8, according to reports.

That date is the best case scenario as clubs were also told they may be able to start training again from May 18.

But it also came amid warnings that the Government have made it clear that football will not be viewed as a special case and widespread testing of players and staff must be introduced before action can return.

It could mean that players have to report up for training under strict quarantine.

The SUN says clubs have even discussed them turning up in their cars already changed into their kits to try and limit the chances of infection.

There will be mass testing at training grounds, stadiums for all players, staff and even media as they gear up for a return and would ideally like to squeeze all of the games into six weeks.

However, there is a realisation that if there are further delays, the season end could drag on into August as the two hour meeting emphasised that they must not return until it is absolutely safe.

UEFA have now laid down a marker by proposing the Champions League final is played on Saturday, August 29, as they want that to be a cut off point for domestic leagues, including the Premier League.

They are gearing up for a mini pre-season in May, a potential return of games behind closed doors in June and then the fixture list drawn up so they finish by August at the latest.

The FA Cup will also kick off again and the rounds will be put back into the fixture list where they were originally due to be played and all Premier League games will remain in the same order as before.

It is understood there was a push at the start of Friday’s Premier League meeting to ensure the season was played out which was in response to some clubs pushing for a June 30 cut off date.

Clubs are concerned that if games go beyond June 30 then it will cause major issues for player contracts and also sponsorship deals.

A statement from the Premier League afterwards declared all dates are ‘tentative’.

A Premier League spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the distress COVID-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios.

“We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government.

“The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows.

“Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

“In response to the pandemic, the Premier League, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence.”

Premier League bosses will meet again in a fortnight and by then they may have a clearer idea if their plans are practical.

But it is also understood that the Premier League have no plans to copy the EFL to screen every game despite them being behind closed doors.

