Premier League chief ‘confident’ of June restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is confident the top-flight season will resume in June as ‘Project Restart’ gathers pace.

Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups this week and the league hope to begin playing the remaining 92 matches on June 12 or 19.

Premier League players and staff have been checked for the coronavirus, with six people testing positive including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

“We’ve taken the first step. It’s great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground,” Masters told BBC Sport on Friday.

Masters said he was “as confident as we can be” that teams would be able to start in June.

