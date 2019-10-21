Breaking News
Premier League: Arsenal fall to Sheffield United
Premier League: Arsenal fall to Sheffield United

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Lys Mousset scores for Sheffield United against Arsenal

Lys Mousset’s first-half goal sealed a second home win of the season for Sheffield United as they defeated Arsenal 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Blades started well before Nicolas Pepe missed a golden chance for Arsenal after a slick counter-attack.

United went ahead on 30 minutes when Jack O’Connell’s far-post header from a corner was turned in by the unmarked Mousset from close range.

John Fleck hammered a shot into the side netting after the break before Pepe had a free-kick saved.

Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench as Arsenal searched for an equaliser but the Blades were not to be denied.

Sheffield United climb to ninth, on 12 points, while Arsenal drop to fifth on 15.

