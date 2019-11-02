Premier League: Abraham leads Chelsea to victory against Watford

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic scored in either half as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to earn a fifth consecutive victory.

Chelsea took the lead after five minutes when Jorginho’s perfectly weighted through-ball found Abraham, who lobbed the ball over Ben Foster for his ninth goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster denied Abraham a second and spectacularly saved efforts from Pulisic and Mason Mount, with Gerard Deulofeu flashing a shot narrowly wide for Watford.

Pulisic grabbed a deserved second for Chelsea on 55 minutes when he tapped in Abraham’s low cross from four yards.

Deulofeu pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, with the VAR identifying a clear trip on the Spaniard by Jorginho.

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved dramatically in stoppage time from Foster, who had come up for a free-kick in a last throw of the dice, to ensure Chelsea move up a spot to third on 23 points.

Watford stay bottom with five points.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App