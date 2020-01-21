Premier League: 10-man Arsenal force Chelsea to 2-2 draw

ADVERTISEMENT

Hector Bellerin’s dramatic late equaliser secured a point for 10-man Arsenal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi underhit a backpass on 28 minutes, allowing Tammy Abraham to dribble around Bernd Leno before being fouled by David Luiz.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red card and Jorginho rolled in the penalty, but Arsenal were galvanised by falling behind.

After 63 minutes Gabriel Martinelli embarked on a run from inside his own half and took advantage of a slip by N’Golo Kante to slide a cool finish beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta looked to have won the match for Chelsea six minutes from the end when he tapped in from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass.

But Gunners skipper Bellerin, who was making his first appearance since early December, earned his side a point with an 87th-minute left-footed curler.

Chelsea stay fourth with 40 points, while Arsenal stay 10th on 30.

