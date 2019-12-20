Pregnant women get free delivery kits in Ningi

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of the Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Hajiya Rashida Shehu, has distributed free delivery kits to pregnant women in Nasaru and Ningi towns of Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The kits were donated under her Sabeerash Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the distribution of the kits, Hajiya Rashida, a nurse by profession, said the gesture was to ease the hardship women face during pregnancy and to ensure safe delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The speaker’s wife said she established the foundation to complement her husband’s efforts at bringing succor to the women folks in Ningi constituency.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the kits as directed by medical officers and ensure that they maintain routine antenatal care to safeguard their health and that of their babies.

Speaking when the team paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, the village head of Nasaru, thanked the speaker’s wife for the gesture and prayed Allah to reward her.

One of the beneficiaries, Aishatu Salisu, said this was the first time women in Ningi receive free delivery kits and thanked her for what she called uncommon gesture.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App