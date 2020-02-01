Pregnant woman, one other die fleeing crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnant woman and one other person have died in a motor accident while fleeing the communal crisis at Tyomu community in Fiidi Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area in Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made the disclosure on Friday evening during his on-the-spot assessment to the troubled village regretted the incident and urged for calm.

He also vowed that those behind the crisis will be arrested.

Ortom stressed that no lives were lost in the communal clash except for the two women, one of them pregnant who lost their lives when the vehicle they were fleeing with had an accident.

“From the report I received, there was no casualty but unfortunately, two women, one of them pregnant while running away from the scene of crisis were involved in an accident and died,” the governor said.

