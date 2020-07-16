Pregnant woman, one other abducted in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women, including a pregnant woman, have been abducted by unidentified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Lau town, the headquarters of Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident occurred early Thursday.

The pregnant woman, identified as Ikilima Auwal, and a 27-year-old petty trader, Zam’atu Nalado, it was gathered, were abducted around 2.30am Thursday.

A source in Lau town told Daily Trust that the gunmen, numbering about ten, and well armed, invaded the town in the night and whisked away the victims to unknown destination.

The abduction of the two women came few days after seven persons, including a former senator, were abducted.

The spokesperson, Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, said he was yet to receive the report from Lau Police Division on the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App