  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Pregnant woman dies of Lassa Fever in Katsina
ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman dies of Lassa Fever in Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Lassa fever

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Kawarin Yashi village in Kusada LGA of Katsina state has died from Lassa fever, the executive secretary of the state Primary health centre, Dr Shamsu Yahaya has said

Speaking at a press conference, Yahaya said her co-traveller, a 60 year old woman is also positive and presently at an isolation centre in Katsina.

According to him, the state has 7 suspected cases out of which 4 are negative, two positive and the results of one is being awaited.

He said, the deceased and the admitted elderly women had travelled to Bauchi for a social event saying that “the agency is presently tracing all contact that have associated with the victims for proper medical attention”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.