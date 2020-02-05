Pregnant woman dies of Lassa Fever in Katsina

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Kawarin Yashi village in Kusada LGA of Katsina state has died from Lassa fever, the executive secretary of the state Primary health centre, Dr Shamsu Yahaya has said
Speaking at a press conference, Yahaya said her co-traveller, a 60 year old woman is also positive and presently at an isolation centre in Katsina.
According to him, the state has 7 suspected cases out of which 4 are negative, two positive and the results of one is being awaited.
He said, the deceased and the admitted elderly women had travelled to Bauchi for a social event saying that “the agency is presently tracing all contact that have associated with the victims for proper medical attention”