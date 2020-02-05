Pregnant woman dies of Lassa Fever in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Kawarin Yashi village in Kusada LGA of Katsina state has died from Lassa fever, the executive secretary of the state Primary health centre, Dr Shamsu Yahaya has said

Speaking at a press conference, Yahaya said her co-traveller, a 60 year old woman is also positive and presently at an isolation centre in Katsina.

According to him, the state has 7 suspected cases out of which 4 are negative, two positive and the results of one is being awaited.

He said, the deceased and the admitted elderly women had travelled to Bauchi for a social event saying that “the agency is presently tracing all contact that have associated with the victims for proper medical attention”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App