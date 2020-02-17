Pregnant goat undergoes surgery, delivered of monster baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Tongues wagged in Ilesa, Osun state on Monday when a pregnant goat that undergone caesarian session was delivered of a monster baby.

The doctor that operated the goat, Dr Afolabi Joseph, said the C/S was done to save the life of the pregnant animal.

Joseph, who is the Project Officer, Veterinary Services Department, Osun State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ilesa Centre said the C/S was successful.

The Press Officer, Osun State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Segilola Babalola told Daily Trust that the monster baby goat has a small head and eight limbs.

Segilola said the monster baby goat eventually died while the mother goat survived.

