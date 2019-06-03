Pray for survival of Nigeria, Secondus urges Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged all Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri to reflect on the situations in the country and pray fervently for the survival of the nation.

Secondus in a Sallah message on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said the situation in the country was dicey and discomforting adding that only God’s intervention could suffice.

He said after four years in the hand of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), all indicators point to the fact that Nigeria as a country was under severe pressure that needed prayers and commitment of all to survive.

Secondus claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed woefully in harnessing the abundant human and material resources in the country and had instead resorted to various “undemocratic acts” to thwart the will of the people.

“The security situation in the country, the uncertainty in the polity and the worsening economic downturn which are consequences of poor leadership entails that Nigerians should return to God for help and direction,” he said.

